Le Zitelle

Designed by Palladio in the late 16th century and built after his death, the Zitelle was a church and almshouse for orphans and poor young women (zitelle was local slang for ‘old maids’). The church doors are rarely open, but you can get a spa treatment and sleep in the adjoining almshouse. The luxury Bauer Palladio Hotel & Spa has creatively tweaked the original structure without altering Palladio’s blueprint or the original cloister garden.