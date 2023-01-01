Chiesa di San Giorgio Maggiore

Top choice in Giudecca, Lido & the Southern Islands

Chiesa di San Giorgio Maggiore.

Begun in 1565 and completed in 1610, this dazzling Benedictine abbey church owes more to ancient Roman temples than the bombastic baroque of Palladio's day. Inside is a generously proportioned nave, with high windows distributing filtered sunshine. Two of Tintoretto's masterworks flank the altar, and a lift whisks visitors up the 60m-high bell tower for stirring panoramas – a great alternative to queuing at San Marco's campanile.

Suggest an Edit