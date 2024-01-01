Column of St Theodore

One of two twin granite columns in the Piazzetta di San Marco, bearing the two patron saints of Venice. This column bears the image of warrior-saint Theodore, who was the patron of the city before St Mark. He holds a spear and stands above a crocodile, which is meant to represent a slain dragon.
