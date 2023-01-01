Chiesa del Santissimo Redentore

Built to celebrate the city’s deliverance from the Black Death, Palladio's Il Redentore was completed under Antonio da Ponte (of Rialto Bridge fame) in 1592. The theme is taken up in Paolo Piazza’s monochrome Venice's Offering for Liberation from the Plague of 1575–77 (1619), high above the entry door. Look for Tintoretto's The Flagellation of Christ (1588) on the third altar to the right.

Survival is never taken for granted in this tidal town, and to give thanks during the Festa del Redentore, Venetians have been making a pilgrimage across the canal on a shaky pontoon bridge from the Zattere on the third weekend in July ever since 1578.