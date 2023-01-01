Fondazione Vedova

A retrofit designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Renzo Piano transformed Venice’s historic salt warehouses into art galleries. Although the facade is from the 1830s, the warehouses were established in the 14th century, when the all-important salt monopoly secured Venice’s fortune. The repurposing of the buildings is only fitting, now that the city's most precious commodity is art. They're only open for exhibitions staged by the foundation formed in honour of Venetian painter Emilio Vedova; check the website for details.

Before fridges, a common way to preserve foodstuffs was to cure or pack them in salt – and since preserved foods were essential for ocean voyages, salt was crucial to maritime commerce. By controlling the salt trade, Venice effectively controlled the seas for centuries.

Nearby Spazio Vedova, at Zattere 50, includes a public art and performance space.