Housed in the 17th-century Palazzo Eroli, Narni's principal museum packs several wow moments into its small collection. Chief among these are two 15th-century Renaissance masterpieces, Domenico Ghirlandaio's L'Incoronazione della Vergine and Benozzo Gozzoli's Annunciazione della Vergine. Further standouts include a pretty 1303 bronze cup taken from the Fontana di Piazza dei Priori, an Egyptian Mummy and a decorated wooden sarcophagus.