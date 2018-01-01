Welcome to Urbino
This is an itinerary designed for you to visit the Vatican and discover the best of the Sistine Chapel, the Vatican Museums and St Peter's Basilica. On this skip the line Vatican tour you'll discover the treasures of them all. Gaze up at the ceiling and admire the frescoes while your guide explains the secrets of Michelangelo's intricately detailed frescoes in the Sistine Chapel. It contains 100 of figures, including Adam and Eve, Noah, Jonah, saints, prophets, sibyls and the decorative nude figures know as ''ignudi''. The sheer size of the fresco can make it overwhelming. Where to begin? But the helpful explanations of your personal guide will reveal the meaning of Michelangelo's masterwork, explaining the significance of different biblical scenes. On your visit to the Raphael Rooms, your guide will explain why a young painter from Urbino was chose for such a prestigious commission, earning admiration and envy. Often overlooked by visitors who are in a hurry to get to the Sistine Chapel, the Raphael Rooms deserve a more relaxed, contemplative visit, your guide will ensure that you have plenty of time to admire Raphael's work at leisure. A walk through the famous Gallery of Maps, the Pinecone Courtyard and Belvedere Courtyard is an unforgettable experience. Although it's impossible to see the entire extent of the Vatican's enormous collection, your Vatican Museums group tour will optimise your time, showing a selection of unmissable highlights. After exiting the Sistine Chapel, you'll be able to enter St Peter's Basilica directly, without having to wait in line. A visit to St Peter's Basilica - the very heart of the Christian faith, is always impressive. Built on the site of St Peter's tomb, the Basilica has been enriched over the centuries by the hand of countless artist and architects. As you admire masterpieces such as Michelangelo's Pieta and walk around Bernini's spectacular Baldachin you'll understand how the Basilica can be awe-inspiring even for those without faith. During your St Peter's Basilica group tour, your guide will tell you the fascinating story of the Basilica within the context of Christian history, from its origin as a burial ground to its current state of splendour and international importance.
Discover an idyllic hill town in the Italian region of Marche where houses and palaces of weathered brick and pantiles cluster around steep narrow streets, surrounded by misty mountains and green and yellow hills, like the background of a Leonardo portrait. Maybe you didn't know it but, because it is on the opposite side of the Apennines to the more famous Florence and Siena, Urbino has been half-forgotten by tourists and art lovers. What a shame!In its time – the 15th and 16th centuries – Urbino was one of the cultural capitals of the Renaissance and it also represents, even now, a quite unique and picturesque university town.During this private your you'll explore the famous University of Urbino, Piazza del Rinascimento, the church of San Domenico, the dome, the monumert to the great Raffaello and the beautiful Ducal Palace. Get ready to take amazing pictures of this real hidden Italian gem!
Raphael was the most prolific High Renaissance master. A highly proficient painter in youth, he honed his skills in Siena and Florence before flourishing in Rome. Raphael incurred the wrath of Michelangelo and tried to save the Roman Forum as prefect of antiquities under Leo X. Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, Urbino being the name of the town where he was born some 145 kms outside Rome (region of Marche), died on his 37th birthday (April 6th) in 1520. Entombed in the Pantheon and revered as much today as in his prime, Raphael lived and worked at the same time as his contemporary and main rival, Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni. Our private Raphael tour in Rome explains how the paintings in the Sistine Chapel interwove his life with that of Michelangelo and the young Raphael's mentor, Perugino, both of whom he imitated in order to create his own inimitable style. We see the works of art he created in Rome, we explore his skills as a draftsman, and we unravel the complex nature of his relationships (and untimely demise from syphilis). Born into the Court of Urbino with enviable ascribed status, Raphael, the great imitator, became the greatest High Renaissance master. A painter of immense natural ability, he possessed an unquenchable desire to learn. Family background and social status proffered him unlimited access to the works and workshops of his contemporaries, which almost certainly helped him get acquainted with patrons and powerful contacts during his career. Having learned from his painter and courtier father Giovanni Santi, then becoming a master in the court aged 17 years, Raphael spent time in Siena with Pinturicchio, Città di Castello where he learned from Signorelli, and then Florence where he was greatly influenced by Da Vinci, before moving to Rome. Donato Bramante, who was related to Raphael, prompted Pope Julius II to introduce the young rising star to Rome, where he lived until his death. Raphael's creations in the Vatican, which continued under Medici Pope Leo X after the death of Julius II in 1513, are of course his best known commissions. In addition to studying the magnificent Raphael Rooms (Vatican Museums), we visit Villa Farnesina, Church of Santa Maria della Pace, the Chigi Chapel (Church of Santa Maria del Popolo), and Church of Sant'Ignazio to round off this fascinating, in-depth private Raphael tour in Rome. You will see the following paintings; "Loggia of Cupid and Psyche" (1517), "Creation of the World" (1516), "The Sibyls" (1514), "The Triumph of Galatea" (1512), and all Raphael's works in the Vatican Museums. In the Borghese Gallery (self-guided) you will see and learn about "Portrait of a Man" (1502), "Young Woman with Unicorn" (1506), and "The Deposition of Christ" (1508).