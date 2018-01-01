Renaissance Rome Private Tour: Realm of Raphael with Borghese Gallery Ticket

Raphael was the most prolific High Renaissance master. A highly proficient painter in youth, he honed his skills in Siena and Florence before flourishing in Rome. Raphael incurred the wrath of Michelangelo and tried to save the Roman Forum as prefect of antiquities under Leo X. Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, Urbino being the name of the town where he was born some 145 kms outside Rome (region of Marche), died on his 37th birthday (April 6th) in 1520. Entombed in the Pantheon and revered as much today as in his prime, Raphael lived and worked at the same time as his contemporary and main rival, Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni. Our private Raphael tour in Rome explains how the paintings in the Sistine Chapel interwove his life with that of Michelangelo and the young Raphael's mentor, Perugino, both of whom he imitated in order to create his own inimitable style. We see the works of art he created in Rome, we explore his skills as a draftsman, and we unravel the complex nature of his relationships (and untimely demise from syphilis). Born into the Court of Urbino with enviable ascribed status, Raphael, the great imitator, became the greatest High Renaissance master. A painter of immense natural ability, he possessed an unquenchable desire to learn. Family background and social status proffered him unlimited access to the works and workshops of his contemporaries, which almost certainly helped him get acquainted with patrons and powerful contacts during his career. Having learned from his painter and courtier father Giovanni Santi, then becoming a master in the court aged 17 years, Raphael spent time in Siena with Pinturicchio, Città di Castello where he learned from Signorelli, and then Florence where he was greatly influenced by Da Vinci, before moving to Rome. Donato Bramante, who was related to Raphael, prompted Pope Julius II to introduce the young rising star to Rome, where he lived until his death. Raphael's creations in the Vatican, which continued under Medici Pope Leo X after the death of Julius II in 1513, are of course his best known commissions. In addition to studying the magnificent Raphael Rooms (Vatican Museums), we visit Villa Farnesina, Church of Santa Maria della Pace, the Chigi Chapel (Church of Santa Maria del Popolo), and Church of Sant'Ignazio to round off this fascinating, in-depth private Raphael tour in Rome. You will see the following paintings; "Loggia of Cupid and Psyche" (1517), "Creation of the World" (1516), "The Sibyls" (1514), "The Triumph of Galatea" (1512), and all Raphael's works in the Vatican Museums. In the Borghese Gallery (self-guided) you will see and learn about "Portrait of a Man" (1502), "Young Woman with Unicorn" (1506), and "The Deposition of Christ" (1508).