Once the residence of a powerful noble family, the 16th-century Palazzo Mosca provides the aristocratic setting for Pesaro's premier museum. Of the paintings on display, the main draw is Giovanni Bellini's Incoronazione della Vergine (Coronation of the Virgin), a striking altarpiece painted in around 1475. The museum also showcases Pesaro's stunning 700-year-old pottery tradition, with one of Italy's best collections of majolica ceramics.