Casa Natale di Raffaello

This 15th-century house is where Renaissance artist Raphael was born in 1483 and spent his first 16 years. The museum, which displays copies of many of his celebrated masterpieces, takes a touching look at Raphael's family life. A highlight is the Madonna con Bambino (Madonna with Child) on the 1st floor, reckoned to be one of the artist's earliest frescoes.

Throughout the museum much is made of the influence of Raphael's father, Giovanni Santi, who was himself a court painter and taught his talented son all he knew.