Museo Diocesano Albani

Urbino

Adjacent to the Duomo, this museum showcases a modest collection of religious artefacts, vestments and paintings, including Andrea da Bologna’s Madonna del Latte (Madonna Breastfeeding) and a canvas by Giovanni Santi (Raphael’s father).

