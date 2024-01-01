Museo Diocesano Albani

Adjacent to the Duomo, this museum showcases a modest collection of religious artefacts, vestments and paintings, including Andrea da Bologna’s Madonna del Latte (Madonna Breastfeeding) and a canvas by Giovanni Santi (Raphael’s father).
