Museo Civico

The town's flagship museum is home to a small but top-notch collection of artworks, including two Piero della Francesca masterpieces – Resurrection (1458–74) and the Madonna della Misericordia (Madonna of Mercy; 1445–56) polyptych – as well as two fresco fragments portraying San Ludovico (Saint Ludovic; 1460) and San Giuliano (Saint Julian; 1460). Also of note are works from the studio of Andrea della Robbia, including a beautiful tondo (circular sculpture) known as the Virgin and Child with Manetti Coat of Arms (1503).