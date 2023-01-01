Cattedrale di San Giovanni Evangelista

The original parts of Sansepolcro's Romanesque-Gothic duomo (cathedral) date from the 11th century. Inside, look for the Ascension by Perugino, a Resurrection by Raffaellino del Colle and a polyptych by Niccolò di Segna (1348) that is thought to have influenced Piero's Resurrection. Left of the main altar is the striking Il Volto Santo (Sacred Face), a wooden crucifix with a wide-eyed Christ in a blue gown that dates from the 9th century.

Leaving the cathedral, turn right onto Piazza Garibaldi to admire the 16 medallions by Andrea della Robbia on the facade of Palazzo Preterio.