Museo della Battaglia e di Anghiari

Dedicated to the historical event that Anghiari is best remembered for, this small museum has exhibits about the two-hour battle between the armies of Milan and Florence on 29 June 1440, which involved 2000 soldiers, was won by the Florentines and led to their domination of central Italy. There's also an audiovisual presentation about Leonardo's fabled fresco of the battle, which was commissioned for the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence but was either never realised or was later painted over.