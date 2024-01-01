Chiesa di San Lorenzo

Eastern Tuscany

Pop a €1 coin in the slot to illuminate Rosso Fiorentino's masterpiece Deposition of Christ (1528), behind the altar in 16th-century Chiesa di San Lorenzo. The church was built in 1556 for Benedictine nuns whose previous seat had been razed when Sansepolcro's new city walls were built in 1554. Find it at the southern end of Via Lucca Pacioli.

