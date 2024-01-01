Pop a €1 coin in the slot to illuminate Rosso Fiorentino's masterpiece Deposition of Christ (1528), behind the altar in 16th-century Chiesa di San Lorenzo. The church was built in 1556 for Benedictine nuns whose previous seat had been razed when Sansepolcro's new city walls were built in 1554. Find it at the southern end of Via Lucca Pacioli.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.88 MILES
This chapel, in the apse of 14th-century Basilica di San Francesco, safeguards one of Italian art's greatest works: Piero della Francesca's fresco cycle…
13.13 MILES
This remote Franciscan monastic complex is where St Francis of Assisi is said to have received the stigmata and is a major pilgrimage destination. The…
27.04 MILES
Although the Basilica di Sant'Ubaldo, perched high on Monte Ingino, is a perfectly lovely church, the real adventure is getting there on the funivia. The…
Palazzo Ducale – Galleria Nazionale delle Marche
27.11 MILES
Urbino’s great architectural masterpiece, the 15th-century Palazzo Ducale provides the monumental setting for the Galleria Nazionale delle Marche and its…
26.72 MILES
This panoramic piazza, the result of an ambitious 14th-century urban development plan, is medieval Gubbio's showpiece square. Commanding huge valley views…
14.83 MILES
Art lovers will adore visiting this conservation laboratory. The base of Art Angels Arezzo (www.artangelsarezzo.org), a group of professional art…
0.15 MILES
The town's flagship museum is home to a small but top-notch collection of artworks, including two Piero della Francesca masterpieces – Resurrection (1458…
21.75 MILES
Highlights of this small museum in the decommissioned 16th-century Chiesa del Gesù include a number of works by Pietro Lorenzetti, a Madonna and Child (c…
Nearby Eastern Tuscany attractions
1. Cattedrale di San Giovanni Evangelista
0.13 MILES
The original parts of Sansepolcro's Romanesque-Gothic duomo (cathedral) date from the 11th century. Inside, look for the Ascension by Perugino, a…
0.13 MILES
This dedicated exhibition and studio space for contemporary art is housed in a decaying palazzo that was formerly the headquarters of the Sansepolcro…
4. Chiesa di Santa Maria Madre delle Grazie
0.18 MILES
This 16th-century church was built by members of the Fraternity of Death (men who cared for plague sufferers). Inside, the Madonna delle Grazie (1555) is…
5. Casa di Piero della Francesca
0.18 MILES
Sansepolcro's most famous son, Renaissance painter Piero della Francesca, lived and worked at this modest 15th-century house in central Sansepolcro…
0.2 MILES
When you tire of magnificent art and churches, take a break in this medicinal plant museum inside 18th-century Palazzo Bourbon del Monte. Exhibits provide…
7. Museo Statale di Palazzo Taglieschi
4.61 MILES
This museum, enclosed within the massive walls of medieval Anghiari, has a modest collection of 15th- and 16th-century sculptures and paintings.
8. Museo della Battaglia e di Anghiari
4.64 MILES
Dedicated to the historical event that Anghiari is best remembered for, this small museum has exhibits about the two-hour battle between the armies of…