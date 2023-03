This 16th-century church was built by members of the Fraternity of Death (men who cared for plague sufferers). Inside, the Madonna delle Grazie (1555) is a painting of a pregnant Madonna that may slightly predate Piero's Parto in Monterchi. The artist was Raffaellino del Colle, a member of the fraternity, who included a skull at the Madonna's feet as a reference to the fraternity's sombre work.