This landlocked enclave of territory is bordered to the north and east by the Apennines, to the west by Liguria and to the south by the Apuane Alps and the Garfagnana. The few tourists who make their way here tend to be lunching in Pontremoli, a real off-the-beaten-track gastronomic gem, or following in the footsteps of medieval pilgrims along the Via Francigena.

Autumnal visits reward with fresh, intensely scented porcini mushrooms that sprout under chestnut trees in fecund woods and hills. Wild herbs cover fields, and 5000 scattered hives produce the region's famous chestnut and acacia honey. These fruits of the forest and other regional delicacies – including Zeri lamb, freshly baked focaccette, crisp and sweet rotella apples, boiled pork shoulder, caciotta (a delicate cow's-milk cheese), bigliolo beans, local olive oil and Colli di Luni wines – are reason enough to visit.