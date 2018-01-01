Welcome to San Gimignano
Meet your local guide before heading for the hills on a scenic drive through the Tuscan countryside. Your first stop for the day is gothic Siena, famous for its medieval streets. Choose to join a guided tour through the city(free entry inside the Cathedral is included). Or, alternatively, you're free to marvel the sights of Siena at your own pace, enjoy a drink in an open air cafe and meet the locals. Enjoy a stroll among Chianti vineyards, olive groves and wine cellars before indulging in a traditional Tuscan lunch amongst the Sienese hills where Chianti wine is produced. Surrounded by grapes vines you'll have the opportunity to meet fellow travelers while feasting on local foods including cold meats, salads, pasta and bread. A wine-tasting class will be held during lunch including free samples of wine and olive oil (which are also available for purchase). After lunch you will visit San Gimignano where you can roam the maze of cobbled streets and small squares, grab a gelato and walk between San Gimignano's famous 14 towers. Your final stop is Pisa, where you can take an up-close inspection of The Leaning Tower, view the Cathedral, the Baptistery and monumental Cemetery in Pisa before venturing back to Florence where your full-day tour concludes. Want to skip the long lines at the Leaning Tower of Pisa?Upgrade to the Tour & Leaning Tower of Pisa option and you’ll receive pre-booked entrance tickets. Go to the front of the queue at the Leaning Tower of Pisa without having to wait in line and experience a once in a lifetime opportunity to climb the world’s most titled tower. Leaning Tower of Pisa has 296 steps over 7 floors. The climb will take approximately 30 minutes. You will arrive in Pisa approx. 6pm and leave 6.50pm. Children aged 8 years and under are not permitted to climb the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
Leave Florence by air-conditioned coach and travel south to Siena, passing through the postcard-perfect Tuscan countryside. Travel through the area known as Chianti, admiring the idyllic landscape of verdant green hills punctuated by cypress trees, vineyards and olive groves. After 1.5 hours, stop in the medieval walled city of Siena – Tuscany’s elegantly beautiful second city.Your first visit is the Basilica of San Domenico, a treasure chest of Renaissance dedicated to St. Catherine of Siena. Head inside the Basilica with your guide and admire its highlights. After marveling at the artwork, continue with your guide on a walking tour of the old town until you reach the Cathedral (exterior visit) and then stroll to one of the city's contrada museums.The museum is dedicated to information about Siena’s famous contrades, and as you browse the exhibits, your guide will talk to you about their origins. Loosely translated as districts, the contrades have individual legacies of traditions and each one boasts their own flag and anthems. Learn of the contrades’ role during Siena’s legendary Palio horse race, and browse the historical documents on display.After a break in Piazza del Campo for lunch (own expense), you will reach San Gimignano, a small and world famous walled town located on a hilltop, which remained intact through the centuries, renowned for its tall towers, wonderful frescoes and many other valuable works of art: here we will be led until the heart of the historical center, where to have free time at disposal for its fascinating discovery.In the evening, crossing the gently Chianti rolling hills, you will arrive to a small and typical Winery where, after a short walk in the ancient vineyards, we will visit the suggestive barrique room and taste 4 fantastic wines, sampling also locally produced zero food miles. Finally, we will stop in the picturesque village of Greve in Chianti, to admire its famous main square flanked by arcades and browse through the local artisan shops, to end a memorable experience in the heart of Tuscany.*Please note that the order of the visits may change.
Leave Florence in the morning by air-conditioned coach. Settle into your seat and gaze out the window as you journey into the Tuscan hills. As you travel, find out more about the day’s itinerary from the onboard tour escort.Arrive in Siena, a well-preserved medieval city that’s famous for the Palio horse race, a dramatic bareback spectacle that takes place in a central square. Take a guided tour around Siena’s winding lanes and admire the city's ornamental Gothic facades. Visit the impressively ornate Siena Cathedral, the city’s number one landmark, and listen to interesting anecdotes about the city's history.Next, take a break for a 3-course lunch, which will take place in a local winery or restaurant. Munch on delicious regional cuisine such as pasta or bruschetta, accompanied by samples of two or three wines. Once your appetite has been sated, continue on to San Gimignano, a medieval hilltop town that’s known for its striking towers. When viewed from afar, these medieval structures tower above the rest of the cityscape. Explore the cobbled streets and pretty piazzas of San Gimignano independently.Rejoin the group and head to Pisa, where the next leg of the tour takes place. Upon arrival in the city, set off independently to check out what Pisa has to offer. Hang out in its vibrant cafes and bars, or visit its noteworthy sites, chief among them Pisa's Duomo, Pisa Baptistry (Battistero) and the UNESCO-listed Leaning Tower of Pisa.Later that afternoon, hop back on your coach for the journey back to Florence, where your tour concludes.
The tour starts from Florence and leads you to the atmospheric Medieval gem of Monteriggioni. It was built in 1203 and became a strategic garrison town with its 14 towers, Dante called it the “ring-shaped citadel”. Here you can steep yourself in the past and prepare yourself for the wonders of Siena. Here your local guide will reveal to you its main beauties: the stunning Piazza del Campo, an open-air fish bowl, surrounded by softly-washed Siena stone architectural masterpieces. It really is a showpiece place, worth lingering in and drinking in the richness of the past. Your guide will also take you inside the Gothic Cathedral, judged to be one of the finest in Italy.After your free time for lunch in Siena, continue on to San Gimignano: the home of the renowned Vernaccia wine. This Medieval town is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and once you're there you'll see why. The secret lies in its soaring towers that seem like skyscrapers! It is a jewel of art and architecture and also boasts one of the best ice-creams in the world! Here you're free to stroll around or just stop and take it all in.Next, Chianti calls. You will visit a rustic wine estate where, after drinking in the landscapes, you can taste and sip quality wines and try the plonk along with oils and local products.This is a tour made for the spirit and the flesh. A perfect way to mix quality culture and cuisine.IMPORTANT MESSAGE: From April, 1st 2018, the entrance to Siena Cathedral will not be included anymore. On the other hand, the tour package will include a light lunch in a cozy restaurant in Siena, together with a local pastries tasting (cantuccini and ricciarelli).
Meet your guide in central Siena and travel north through the Tuscan countryside by air-conditioned coach. Your destination is San Gimignano, a lovely medieval town complete with old city walls and impressive towers. Perched on a hill overlooking the lush Val d’Elsa valley, the UNESCO-listed town is popular for its views, history and architecture.Learn all about the town from your guide as you travel, and then enjoy roughly 1.5 hours of free time in San Gimignano to explore at your own pace. Admire the stunning architecture around Piazza della Cisterna and Piazza del Duomo, and have your camera ready for photos by the Collegiata – San Gimignano’s Romanesque cathedral. Perhaps take a stroll along the Via Francigena strip – an ancient pilgrimage road – or visit the shops to browse the locally made handicrafts and beautiful Santa Fina pottery.Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time and travel deep into the heart of Tuscany, to the famous Chianti region. Gaze out at the emerald green hills, laden with grape vines and olive groves, and stop in the postcard-perfect village in Chianti. Visit a renowned winery here for a tour, exploring the cellars, vineyards and bottling rooms of an impressive Tuscan wine estate.Hear about wine production in the Chianti area – the grapes used, the terrain and the climate – and learn about the different classifications of Tuscan wines, such as Super Tuscans and the prestigious Gallo Nero label. After your tour of the estate, sit down to sample a selection of the best!Sip on different reds and whites, noting the characteristics that set them apart from other Italian wines. While sampling and discussing the wines, tuck into a selection of typical Tuscan snacks. The dishes vary according to what’s available on the day of your tour, but you can expect delights like garlicky bruschetta, mild cheeses and Tuscan salami or ham; you won’t be disappointed!After relaxing at the winery, return to your coach for the journey back to Siena. Finish your tour in the early evening back at the start point.
Val d’Orcia, Chianti, Siena, San Gimignano and Lucca: places just as beautiful as they sound when they roll off your tongue. With Siena as your base for your first night, explore these top Tuscan sites (and more) with your expert guide, enjoying the emerald hills, UNESCO-listed villages and sangiovese wines that collectively give Tuscany its world-class reputation.From Siena, head northwest out of Tuscany to the region of Liguria. Your tour includes two nights of accommodation here in La Spezia, just south of the Cinque Terre, where five tiny villages cling precariously to the coastline’s sun-scorched cliffs. With a reputation that exceeds its size, the area boasts indescribable scenery with hillsides that tumble down through lush groves before plunging over quietly eroding cliffs. See all this and more on your unforgettable 4-day tour!Please note: The listed price does not include a city tax, payable at the time of hotel check-in. The tax is required by the hotels and is not within our control.Due to a landslide which occurred at the end of September 2012, the famous path “Via dell’Amore” has been closed.