Museo dell'Arte della Lana - Lanificio di Stia

Eastern Tuscany

LoginSave

For centuries the attractive town of Stia on the banks of the Staggia river (a tributary of the Arno), was the centre of the Casentino's famous wool industry. This museum, dedicated to 'the art of wool making', is located in a restored historic wool mill that stopped production in 2000.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • June 26, 2018: Art inside the Uffizi Gallery (Galleria degli Uffizi) in the Historic Centre of Florence. 1369167782 ancient, architecture, arts, artwork, building, culture, decoration, europe, european, exhibit, exhibition, famous, firenze, florence, galleria, gallery, hall, heritage, historic, historical, history, indoor, inside, interior, italian, italy, landmark, landscape, medieval, monument, museum, palace, panoramic, people, picture, place, religion, renaissance, room, sculpture, sightseeing, statue, tour, tourism, tourist, travel, uffizi, view, visit, visitor

    Galleria degli Uffizi

    22.7 MILES

    Home to the world's greatest collection of Italian Renaissance art, Florence's premier gallery occupies the vast U-shaped Palazzo degli Uffizi (1560–80),…

  • Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, one of the most important Gothic churches in Tuscany.

    Basilica di Santa Maria Novella

    22.98 MILES

    The striking green-and-white marble facade of 13th- to 15th-century Basilica di Santa Maria Novella fronts an entire monastical complex, comprising…

  • FLORENCE (FIRENZE), JULY 28, 2017 - view of Square of Signoria with Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Tuscany, Italy; Shutterstock ID 793861060; purchase_order: 65050; job: poi; client: ; other: 793861060

    Palazzo Vecchio

    22.67 MILES

    This fortress palace, with its crenellations and 94m-high tower, was designed by Arnolfo di Cambio between 1298 and 1314 for the signoria (city government…

  • Museo di San Marco on the piazza di San Marco.

    Museo di San Marco

    22.48 MILES

    At the heart of Florence's university area sits Chiesa di San Marco and an adjoining 15th-century Dominican monastery where both gifted painter Fra'…

  • Italy Florence Santa Maria Del Fiore.

    Duomo

    22.61 MILES

    Florence's duomo is the city's most iconic landmark. Capped by Filippo Brunelleschi's red-tiled cupola, it's a staggering construction whose breathtaking…

  • MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 04: A statue is displayed during the opening exhibition of new Grande Museo del Duomo on November 4, 2013 in Milan, Italy.The opening of the new Grande Museo of Duomo in Palazzo Reale: 27 showrooms, 2000 square meters, 13 thematic areas where the most important treasures of Fabbrica del Duomo are preserved. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

    Museo dell’Opera del Duomo

    22.57 MILES

    This awe-inspiring story of how the duomo and its cupola came to life is told in this well-executed museum. Among its sacred and liturgical treasures are…

  • FLORENCE in Italy with the great dome of the Cathedral called Duomo di Firenze.

    Cupola del Brunelleschi

    22.62 MILES

    A Renaissance masterpiece, the duomo's cupola – 91m high and 45.5m wide – was built between 1420 and 1436. Filippo Brunelleschi, taking inspiration from…

  • Detail from the Legend of the True Cross showing adoration of Sacred Wood and meeting of Queen of Sheba and King Solomon, by Piero della Francesca, 1452-1466, fresco

    Cappella Bacci

    24.84 MILES

    This chapel, in the apse of 14th-century Basilica di San Francesco, safeguards one of Italian art's greatest works: Piero della Francesca's fresco cycle…

View more attractions

Nearby Eastern Tuscany attractions

1. Castello di Romena

1.52 MILES

Dante was once a regular guest at this ruined 11th-century castle. Just down the hill is the exquisite Pieve di Romana, a Romanesque church built in the…

2. Sacro Eremo e Monastero di Camaldoli

5.55 MILES

Hidden in the dense forest of the national park are the Benedictine hermitage and monastery of Camaldoli, founded between 1024 and 1025 by St Romualdo and…

3. Castello dei Conti Guidi

6.2 MILES

This fortress crowning Poppi was built in the 13th century by Count Simone da Battifolle, head of the Guidi family. Inside, there's a fairy-tale courtyard…

4. Santuario della Verna

13.85 MILES

This remote Franciscan monastic complex is where St Francis of Assisi is said to have received the stigmata and is a major pilgrimage destination. The…

6. Azienda Agricola Frantoio Pruneti

19.9 MILES

Gionni and Paolo Pruneti's family business has produced top-quality olive oil for over a century. Their 28,000 olive trees are hand-harvested between mid…

7. Area Archeologica

20.7 MILES

Make the Area Archeologica your first stop. A pretty site to stroll, the archaeological area ensnares an Etruscan temple (Fiesole was founded in the 7th…

8. Museo Bandini

20.72 MILES

The collection of early Tuscan Renaissance works inside this tiny art museum includes fine medallions by Giovanni della Robbia (c 1505–20) and Taddeo…