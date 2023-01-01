Castello dei Conti Guidi

This fortress crowning Poppi was built in the 13th century by Count Simone da Battifolle, head of the Guidi family. Inside, there's a fairy-tale courtyard, a handsome staircase, a library full of medieval manuscripts and a chapel with fresco fragments by Taddeo Gaddi. The scene of Herod's Feast shows Salome apparently clicking her fingers as she dances, accompanied by a lute player, while John the Baptist's headless corpse lies slumped in the corner.