Wine Tasting and Tour in an Organic Winery

Wine tasting together with the wine tour is an experience that takes place in a couple of relaxing and interesting hours focused on organic quality wine and on its production. To make this magic world easily accessible, the tour has been divided into three phases.The Vineyard:An expert will accompany and introduce you to the principles of organic vines cultivation directly in the vineyard using an interesting approach not focused on too many scientific details so that it can be fun even for kids and novices. A smart trip through nature, wine, history, science and folklore. We will talk about the varieties cultivated, why, and how they are cultivated together with an introduction to the farm, the family that owns it and the area around it. The Wine Cellar:This is the real green heart of the company. The wine cellar was built according to the principles of ECO-Green Architecture using the same method adopted by the Romans and the Etruscans. It looks like being constructed inside an ancient Roman amphitheatre. Thanks to this innovating project, the winery has been included in the 20 most beautiful Tuscan wineries. The guide will show all the specific characteristic of this unique cellar and all the wine production process, to better understand how wines are made.The Tasting:This is the part actually dedicated to the real wine tasting. The expert will give you all the tips needed to appreciate a wine tasting at the best, not just for this time, but for all the wine tastings from now on. Combined with 3 of our organic quality wines you will experience great cheese and cold cuts coming from the top farm companies of the area. It is possible to have a special tour and tasting, that includes a complete lunch together with the wine tasting.