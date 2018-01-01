Welcome to Arezzo
Once an important Etruscan trading post, Arezzo was later absorbed into the Roman Empire. A free republic as early as the 10th century, it supported the Ghibelline cause in the violent battles between pope and emperor and was eventually subjugated by Florence in 1384.
Today, the city is known for its churches, museums and fabulously sloping Piazza Grande, across which a huge antiques fair spills each month. Come dusk, Arentini (locals of Arezzo) spill along the length of shop-clad Corso Italia for the ritual late-afternoon passeggiata (stroll).
Wine Tasting and Tour in an Organic Winery
Wine tasting together with the wine tour is an experience that takes place in a couple of relaxing and interesting hours focused on organic quality wine and on its production. To make this magic world easily accessible, the tour has been divided into three phases.The Vineyard:An expert will accompany and introduce you to the principles of organic vines cultivation directly in the vineyard using an interesting approach not focused on too many scientific details so that it can be fun even for kids and novices. A smart trip through nature, wine, history, science and folklore. We will talk about the varieties cultivated, why, and how they are cultivated together with an introduction to the farm, the family that owns it and the area around it. The Wine Cellar:This is the real green heart of the company. The wine cellar was built according to the principles of ECO-Green Architecture using the same method adopted by the Romans and the Etruscans. It looks like being constructed inside an ancient Roman amphitheatre. Thanks to this innovating project, the winery has been included in the 20 most beautiful Tuscan wineries. The guide will show all the specific characteristic of this unique cellar and all the wine production process, to better understand how wines are made.The Tasting:This is the part actually dedicated to the real wine tasting. The expert will give you all the tips needed to appreciate a wine tasting at the best, not just for this time, but for all the wine tastings from now on. Combined with 3 of our organic quality wines you will experience great cheese and cold cuts coming from the top farm companies of the area. It is possible to have a special tour and tasting, that includes a complete lunch together with the wine tasting.
Tuscan Wine Tasting in Val di Chio
Visit a family-run business and walk through the estate for a full immersion of one of the eastern Tuscany wineries.The tour will start from the vineyard where you will learn more about our farming techniques and local agriculture practices. From there you will return to the winery property for a full tour of its beautiful gardens. The tour will include viewing the large vegetable garden, wedding venue garden, wine cellar and the historic family chapel. From there we will head to our tasting room where we will taste our products. Wines include 1 white, 1 rosè, 1 non-aged red, 2 aged reds, 1 dessert wine, 2 grappa's and 1 brandy. The wines will be paired with local foods such as focaccia bread, cheeses, and local salami's.On this experience you will be taken on a journey- not only will you learn more about wine, but you will be immersed into the unique story of our winery past, present and future.
Cooking Class at an Estate on the Tuscan Hills
The cooking class focuses on products and wines from this beautiful place as the chef will teach you the secrets of Tuscan traditional cuisine.Classes are taught in English and can be scheduled to be followed by lunch or dinner. You’ll spend four hours preparing the local recipes that you’ll enjoy together with family and friends after the lesson. Hand pick your ingredients from the estate vegetable garden or take a guided trip to the local farmers’ market, depending on the season. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available.Your meal will be served with the local wines and organic extra virgin olive oil produced on the estate. Only certified organic ingredients are used.Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten Free cooking classes are available upon request.
Traditional Home Cooking Experience in Arezzo
Live an authentic culinary experience in Tuscan Arezzo. Enter Fabio's farmhouse and enjoy an amazing hands-on cooking followed by a convivial dinner with his family.Fabio's farmhouse is located in a beautiful park and has a beautiful garden space for delicious outdoor bbq in summertime .Fabio is a professional chef with a great passion for Tuscan culinary traditions and recipes. He is happy to share this passion this curious travellers eager to live authentic culinary experience in his beautiful regionFabio adores cooking and hosting guests, together with the help of his wife. Together they have refined a menu of Tuscan specialties, using products and raw materials from the countryside, like meat and vegetables from the local market, and olive oil from Puglia.Get ready to learn some of the secrets of our cuisine and enjoy the meal with your friends and family. This is a typical menu you will prepare: a tasting of a traditional Tuscany meat menù: House aperitif Fried Coccoli ham and soft cheese Fried Trippa Chicken liver croutons Croutons with lampredotto and green sauce Potato ravioli with meat sauce Pennee with tripe and lamprey Peposo a l' Imprunetana Cannellini beans red wine and water Tipical Tuscan cookies with vin santo. Don't miss the chance to live this unique culinary experience.
Cooking class in Cortona
Simonetta introduces you to her kitchen, full of books, spices, jars full of dried fruit, and naturally, with her pots and pans hanging from the wall, because there is no room left. Cooking courses are a full immersion in her lifestyle, a mix of food and culture, but also of practicality. Learn to make dishes which you can easily reproduce at your home, and you will amaze yourselves creating ravioli, fresh pasta, gnocchi, pizza.Simonetta will teach you the simple but important tricks of everyday cooking, such as how to substitute an ingredient at the last moment, but what really counts is to have a passion for food and some fresh herbs at hand. The dishes are those of traditional Tuscany, such as duck seasoned with wild fennel, meat ragout, pici, tagliatelle with tomato sauce, cantucci biscuits, but also Renaissance dishes, such as duck with orange sauce and carabaccia, taken to France by Caterina De Medici in the XVth century, and then gained popularity as the famous Soup à l'Oignon.Included are the classic dishes of Italian cooking, such as Pizza, Ricotta Cheese and Spinach Ravioli, potato Gnocchi, stockfish salad, and many more.Participants can be from one to a maximum of eight people, all working with the ingredients to create the final dish, all following the various steps and being allowed to taste but above all, the aim to have fun.After the cooking course comes the best time - to eat the food, and so “tutti a tavola”, together with a good glass of wine.
Private Tuscany Cooking Lessons with a Professional Chef
This experience is a great opportunity to learn from a Master Chef for a day. With this class, you'll learn to prepare all of the essential components of an Italian meal, which makes this ideal for all food lovers.These culinary holidays are relaxed, fun and hands-on, with everyone working in a group with the chef. Up to 10 students are welcome, so everyone can really get involved.You’ll learn new techniques and skills, while creating recipes using organic, seasonal ingredients from the operator's farm Decide what recipes you would like to learn with this 4-course dinner. The chef will provide all the backing material needed to carry out your lessons included in recipes book and certificate of participation from the Association of Tuscan cooks.Follow the master chef who will guide you to prepare delicious Italian dishes with your hands, after which you can enjoy what you have prepared while relaxing at your table with a good wine or soft drink to accompany your meal, including table service and final cleaning.Below are some menus example to chose , proposed during the cooking lessonsAppetizers: bruschettasSpelt saladPanzanella saladZucchini flowers typical croutonsand much more..Starter: • Pappardelle with chianina meat sauce ragu (bolognese style)• Tortelli with pumpkin and ricotta cheese served with black truffle • Gundi served with truffle cream • Gnocchi potatoes dumplings with tomato sauce or pesto• Ravioli butter and sage• Risotto with porcini mushrooms• Risotto with saffron and melted robiola cheese• Ribollita (traditional Tuscan soup with stale bread, vegetables and legumes)• Pappa al pomodoro tomato soup• Spelt and legume soup served with caramelize beaconand much more..Main Course: Served with sides• Peposo, renaissance dish of Tuscan traditional made with beef cooked in Chianti wine• Guinea fowl in hunting style sauce• Beef meatballs Tuscany style with tomato sauce• Rosticciana stufata, stewed pork ribs with black olives and pine nuts• Roll of turkey stuffed • Zucchini stuffed Tuscan style• Eggplant parmesan• Escalope with porcini mushrooms• Shoulder of lamb Tuscany styleand much more..Desserts • Crunchy tiramisu• Grandmother cake• Sbriciolona cake• Choccolate Salami• Greap tert with frangipane cream• Cantucci di prato con vinsanto, typical Tusc• Vanilla panna cotta with seasonal fruit and chocolate coulis• Castagnaccio, traditional cake with chestnuts flower served with pistachios ice cream• Zuppa inglese, delicious spoon dessert of the Tuscan renaissance traditionand much more.