Chiesa di San Marco

Trentino & South Tyrol

LoginSave

This pretty but unremarkable Venetian-style Baroque church was where the 13-year-old Wolfgang Mozart wowed the Roveretini in the late 18th century.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Il Vittoriale degli Italiani

    Il Vittoriale degli Italiani

    29.62 MILES

    Poet, soldier, hypochondriac and proto-Fascist, Gabriele d'Annunzio (1863–1938) defies easy definition, and so does his estate. Bombastic, extravagant and…

  • Villa della Torre

    Villa della Torre

    25.42 MILES

    The jewel in the Allegrini crown, this historic villa dates to the mid-16th century and was built by intellectual and humanist Giulio della Torre…

  • Val di Genova

    Val di Genova

    25.4 MILES

    Northwest of Pinzolo is the entrance to the Val di Genova, renowned as one of the Alps' most beautiful valleys. It's great walking country, lined with a…

  • Castello del Buonconsiglio

    Castello del Buonconsiglio

    13.21 MILES

    Guarded by hulking fortifications, this massive edifice was home to Trento's bishop-princes until Napoleon's arrival in 1801. Enclosed within is the…

  • MUSE

    MUSE

    12.46 MILES

    A stunning modernist architectural work, courtesy of Renzo Piano, houses this 21st-century science museum and cleverly echoes the local landscape…

  • Cascata del Varone

    Cascata del Varone

    10.42 MILES

    An unusual 100m waterfall that thunders through a vertical limestone tunnel rather than off an open cliff. With the help of metal walkways, you can enter…

  • Monte Baldo

    Monte Baldo

    12.01 MILES

    The long mountain ridge that towers above the northeast shores of Lake Garda is known as Monte Baldo. Ironically, the name doesn’t refer to its baldness …

View more attractions

Nearby Trentino & South Tyrol attractions

1. Casa d'Arte Futurista Depero

0.12 MILES

Those Futurists were never afraid of a spot of self-aggrandisement and local lad Fortunato Depero was no exception. This Depero-designed museum was first…

3. Parco Arciducale

8.18 MILES

No doubt avoiding the summer tourists, Archduke Albrecht preferred to build his winter palace 5km north of Riva in pretty Arco in 1872. Around it he…

4. Giardino Botanico Alpino

9.17 MILES

This is one of the oldest and largest gardens in the Alps; more than 2000 species of rare high-altitude plants are nurtured in this beautiful, fragile…

5. Punta Lido

9.67 MILES

This area of pebble beaches, parkland, picnic spots, paddling toddlers and strolling Italian holidaymakers is also the launchpad for many a waterborne…

6. Museo Alto Garda

9.81 MILES

Housed in Riva's compact medieval castle, the civic museum features local archaeology, frescoes from Roman Riva, documents and paintings. In light of Riva…

7. Villa Margon

9.99 MILES

Built by a Venetian family as a summer house in the 1540s, this villa 7km southwest of Trento is one of Trentino's most beautiful historic sites. Frescoes…

8. Bastione

10.13 MILES

From the centre of Riva, the Bastione is the chalk-white castle clinging to sheer cliffs high above the west edge of town. The 3.5km hike to this…