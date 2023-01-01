Casa d'Arte Futurista Depero

Those Futurists were never afraid of a spot of self-aggrandisement and local lad Fortunato Depero was no exception. This Depero-designed museum was first launched shortly before his death in 1960, and was then restored and reopened by MART in recent years. The obsessions of early 20th-century Italy mix nostalgically, somewhat unnervingly, with a historic past – bold tapestries and machine-age-meets-troubadour-era furniture decorate a made-over medieval townhouse.