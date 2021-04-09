Eat
Gaststube Eggwirt
At this cosy hotel restaurant, local trout served several ways (with almonds, butter and white wine, with garlic and parsley, with herb sauce etc) rounds…
The narrow Val d'Ultimo is home to a string of picturesque traditional villages where you can partake in winter or summer sports (including great fishing) or just soak up the beauty and silence. The village of Santa Gertrude (St Gertraud), near the end of the paved road, serves as South Tyrol's eastern gateway to Parco Nazionale dello Stelvio.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Val d’Ultimo (Ultental).
Eat
At this cosy hotel restaurant, local trout served several ways (with almonds, butter and white wine, with garlic and parsley, with herb sauce etc) rounds…