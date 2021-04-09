Just north of Monterosso, the slumbering seaside town of Levanto (LAY-vahn-toh) makes a fine base for exploring the Cinque Terre with somewhat smaller crowds. A settlement has existed here since the Roman times (when it was known as Ceula), with fragments of its storied past still sprinkled around town. Among other things, Levanto is home to a UNESCO-listed 13th-century loggia, a rare example of late medieval architecture that survives intact up to the present.

Most visitors, however, come for the wide pebble-and-sand beach, with a scenic promenade elevated above the shoreline. Levanto is also the start and end point for a gorgeous walk to Monterosso over the Punta Mesco. You can also hire a bike for a spin to the nearby villages of Bonassola and Framura beyond.