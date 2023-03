Lovely, mirror-still Lake Endine is surrounded by woods and reed banks. Tranquillity is assured on this lake where motorboats are banned. Lakeside paths provide a fine vantage point for soaking up the views, particularly from Monasterolo del Castello, a quiet medieval village on the south bank of the lake. The Monasterolo castle, turned into a country mansion in the 16th century, is just outside the village to the southwest.