The highlight of this small atmospheric chapel is the collection of vibrant frescoes by Lorenzo Lotto depicting stories of St Barbara and St Brigid. Lotto even snuck in his own self-portrait above the main door, depicting a hunter carrying an owl and a bundle of branches over his shoulder. The church stands in the luxuriant grounds of Villa Suardi, just off the SS42.
Oratorio di Suardi
Central Lombardy
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.46 MILES
You could spend a whole day in this monster of a museum housed in an ex-monastery and still have plenty left for another visit. Those with limited time…
28.71 MILES
Religious art museums are often dull, full of faded priestly vestments and tarnished silver that hasn’t been polished since the Risorgimento. But this…
28.57 MILES
In Monza's colossal park stands this equally colossal palace. Built between 1777 and 1780 as a viceregal residence for Archduke Ferdinand of Austria,…
8.25 MILES
Just east of the old city walls is one of Italy's great art repositories. Founded in 1780, it contains an exceptional range of Italian masters. Raphael's…
8.9 MILES
Bergamo's colossal, square-based Torre del Campanone soars 52m above the city. It still tolls a bell at 10pm, the legacy of an old curfew. Taking the lift…
8.9 MILES
On the northwest side of Piazza Vecchia, the fresco-dappled Palazzo del Podestà was traditionally home to Venice's representative in Bergamo. Today, the…
8.87 MILES
The Upper Town's beating heart is the cafe-clad Piazza Vecchia, lined by elegant architecture that is a testament in stone and brick to Bergamo's long and…
21.35 MILES
Brescia’s impressive archaeological complex cleverly reconstructs the city’s Roman past from fragments first discovered in the 1820s. It consists of three…
Nearby Central Lombardy attractions
4.26 MILES
A 9km detour southwest of Sarnico brings you to Grumello del Monte, dominated by a partly overgrown Castello del Grumello, now part of a winery where you…
2. Castello Martinengo Colleoni
6.13 MILES
A turreted, stone hulk in Cavernago, 15km southeast of Bergamo. It was raised in the Middle Ages but substantially overhauled in the 17th and 18th…
6.21 MILES
On the riverfront a little over 1km from the centre, this lovely stile liberty villa was designed by Giuseppe Sommaruga and built in 1907. The best views…
6.82 MILES
Lovely, mirror-still Lake Endine is surrounded by woods and reed banks. Tranquillity is assured on this lake where motorboats are banned. Lakeside paths…
6.93 MILES
On a farming estate in the municipality of Carvenago some 16km southeast of Bergamo, lies the crenellated brickwork of Castello di Malpaga. This was the…
8.23 MILES
Look for the Venetian-inspired countryside and colour palette that defines Lorenzo Lotto's Pala di Santo Spirito (1521), where the Madonna sits beneath a…
7. Galleria d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea
8.24 MILES
GAMeC, as the gallery is known, sits opposite the more prestigious Accademia Carrara and displays modern works by Italian artists like Giacomo Balla,…
8.25 MILES
Just east of the old city walls is one of Italy's great art repositories. Founded in 1780, it contains an exceptional range of Italian masters. Raphael's…