An easygoing commuter town 9km southwest of Sirmione, Desenzano del Garda is not nearly as pretty as some of Garda's other lakeside settlements, but its ancient harbour, broad promenades and vibrant Piazza Matteotti and Piazza Malvezzi make for pleasant wanderings. Thanks to its mainline train station Desenzano is a popular jumping-off point for car hire and other transport around the Lake Garda area.