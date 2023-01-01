Crowning the summit of Monte Bàrbaro, this 3rd-century BC Greek theatre is Segesta’s most prominent ruin after its famous Doric temple. The theatre commands sweeping views north to the Golfo di Castellammare (with a rather incongruous-looking modern autostrada snaking its way across the valley in the foreground). A shuttle bus (€1.50, half-hourly) climbs to the theatre along the 1.25km access road from Segesta’s ticket booth. Return via a lovely 30-minute downhill footpath with wonderful temple views.