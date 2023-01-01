Segesta's centrepiece is its remarkably well-preserved Doric temple, dating from around 430 BC. Standing in splendid isolation amid fields of wildflowers and grasses, it has retained all of its columns, topped by a perfectly intact entablature and pediment – though the missing roof and lack of fluting on the columns indicate that it was never completed. On windy days the 36 giant columns are said to act like an organ, producing mysterious notes. It’s a five-minute walk (250m) uphill from the ticket office.