Antico Stabilimento Balneare di Mondello

Of all of Mondello's fabulous Liberty (art nouveau) buildings, none endear themselves as much as this turreted foreshore landmark. Built as a bathing…
Mondello
In the summer months, it sometimes seems as if the entire population of Palermo has packed a beach towel and a pair of D&G shades and decamped to this popular beach resort, 11km north of the city centre.
Originally a muddy, malaria-ridden port, Mondello only really became fashionable in the 19th century, when the city's elite flocked here in their carriages, thus warranting the huge Liberty-style pier that dominates the seafront and kicking off a craze for building opulent summer villas.
One can hardly blame them. Mondello's sandy coastline is gorgeous, with crystal-clear turquoise waters that are difficult to resist (and family friendly). Most of the beaches are private (two loungers and an umbrella cost around €15 to €22 per day), but there is also a wide swath of public beach crammed with swimmers, pedalos and noisy jet skis.
