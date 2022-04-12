The main attraction of Sicily's Mediterranean Coast are the spectacular ruins of the Valley of the Temples, unparalleled across the island for their significance, expanse and beauty. Nearby, Agrigento has an elegant medieval old town with good restaurants and accommodation, in contrast to the tower blocks punctuating other parts of the city. West of Agrigento, the development subsides and the landscape takes on a wilder, more natural aspect.

Excellent sandy beaches include the stretches at the Riserva Naturale Torre Salsa and Eraclea Minoa, and there are also tracts of beautiful, unspoilt countryside. The chalk cliffs of the Scala dei Turchi are a spectacular sight and there's a great beach here too. Further west, the spa town of Sciacca is worth a visit for its excellent seafood restaurants and handsome historic streets. Don't miss Favara's art neighbourhood, Farm Cultural Park, the innovative and vibrant art project that has revived this town.