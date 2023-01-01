Surrounded by woodland about 9km south of town is one of Sicily's few natural lakes. It's a popular summer hang-out with a few compact beaches, big resort-style hotels and an unlikely motor-racing circuit, but out of season it's a rather forlorn place. Alas, it also has nothing to connect it to the mythical tale of Persephone, for which it's so famous.

The lake is signposted along the SS561. On public transport, take local bus 5 (€1.20) from the bus stop on Via Pergusa. You can purchase bus tickets from Coppola travel agency, right beside the bus stop.