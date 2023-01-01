Castello di Lombardia

One of Sicily's most formidable castles guards Enna's highest point, at the easternmost edge of the historic centre. The original castle was built by the Saracens and later reinforced by the Normans; Frederick II of Hohenstaufen ordered that a powerful curtain wall be built with towers on every side.

The wall is still intact, but only six of the original 20 towers remain, of which the tallest is the Torre Pisano. Accessible from the Cortile dei Cavalieri (one of the castle's well-preserved inner courtyards), the tower delivers spectacular views over the valley to the town of Calascibetta and to Mt Etna in the northeast.