Museo Archeologico di Aidone

This small archaeological museum in Aidone, a 10km drive northeast of Piazza Armerina, is worth a stop on your way to the nearby Greek ruins at Morgantina. The museum collection includes artefacts from the site, and has displays chronicling life in ancient times. It's also home to the long-lost Dea di Morgantina, an ancient statue of Venus, repatriated to Italy in 2011 from the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, California.

For over two decades, the statue had been on display at the American museum, but when authorities discovered that the Getty's unscrupulous curator had actually smuggled it out of Italy with help from grave robbers, the Italian government initiated moves to bring it home.