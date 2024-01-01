Flanking the southern end of Piazza Duomo is Palazzo Trigona, a baronial palace once home to the island's powerful Trigona family. Constructed of terracotta brick and local sandstone, the palace was built between the late 17th- and mid-18th centuries. These days it's home to the town's archaeological museum, though this was closed indefinitely on our last visit.
Palazzo Trigona
Central Sicily
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.1 MILES
Villa Romana del Casale is sumptuous, even by decadent Roman standards, and is thought to have been the country retreat of Marcus Aurelius Maximianus,…
Scalinata di Santa Maria del Monte
12.96 MILES
Caltagirone's most evocative sight is this monumental staircase, which rises from Piazza Municipio to Chiesa di Santa Maria del Monte. Built in the early…
22.9 MILES
This splendid archaeological museum offers insight into Gela's great artistic past. It contains artefacts from the city's ancient acropolis and is famed…
2.1 MILES
One of a series of apartments on one side of the Ambulacro, the triclinium boasts a splendid floor illustration of the labours of Hercules, where the…
6.85 MILES
A 16km drive northeast of Piazza Armerina (and a 4km downhill drive from the town of Aidone) lie the noteworthy remains of Morgantina, an ancient Greek…
2.08 MILES
Of the rooms on the northern side of the peristyle, the most interesting is a dining room featuring a hunting mosaic called the Little Hunt – 'little'…
2.09 MILES
Just off the southern end of the Ambulacro della Grande Caccia, in the Sala delle Dieci Ragazze, is the villa's most famous mosaic. It depicts nine …
2.09 MILES
The main part of the villa is centred on the peristyle, a vast covered courtyard lined with amusing animal heads. This is where guests would have been…
Nearby Central Sicily attractions
1. Statue of Baron Marco Trigona
0.04 MILES
This statue depicts Baron Marco Trigona, the man who financed construction of Piazza Armerina's cathedral.
0.04 MILES
You can spot the dramatically sited dome of the huge cathedral from a few kilometres away. It rises majestically from the hilltop and the terraced houses…
0.05 MILES
Piazza Armerina's small, slick public art gallery showcases mostly local artwork from the 15th to 19th centuries, including altarpieces and frescoes from…
0.09 MILES
Piazza's former town hall (closed to the public), this elegant, late-baroque palazzo (mansion) overlooks Piazza Garibaldi.
0.12 MILES
The facade of this 17th-century church is graced by a magnificently carved, tuff-stone portal.
0.23 MILES
A labour of love for its founder, Mario Albanese, this small but meticulously detailed ethnographic museum recreates a typical Sicilian peasant house of…
7. Chiesa di San Giovanni Evangelista
0.29 MILES
Founded in the 14th century, the current Chiesa di San Giovanni Evangelista dates back to the 18th century. Its interior is lavished with the glorious,…
2.07 MILES
After they had been received in the peristyle, guests were led through to the basilica, a building used for public assembly.