Pinacoteca Comunale

Piazza Armerina's small, slick public art gallery showcases mostly local artwork from the 15th to 19th centuries, including altarpieces and frescoes from long-gone churches and works by renowned local painter Giuseppe Paladino (1856–1922). Seek out the portrait of 17th-century scholar and Jesuit missionary Prospero Intorcetta. Born in Piazza Armerina and active in China, he was the first European to translate the works of Confucius into Latin.

Also of interest is the altarpiece Sant’Andrea Avellino intercede per Piazza presso la Madonna delle Vittorie (St Andrew Avellino intercedes for Piazza at Our Lady of Victories), which depicts Piazza Armerina as it appeared in the 17th century.