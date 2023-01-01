The Duomo is the most impressive of the historic buildings that line Via Roma, Enna's showpiece street. Built over 200 years after the original Gothic cathedral burnt down in 1446, the current cathedral is topped by a muscular 17th-century campanile (bell tower) and graced with a sumptuous interior. Entry is usually through Jacopo Salemi's 16th-century side portal, which features a depiction of St Martin taking off his coat to cover the poor.

While the transept and polygonal apses offer traces of the original church, the interior is predominantly baroque, from the ornamental coffered wood ceiling and chandeliers, to the scene-stealing altar. Other points of interest include the bases of the grey basalt columns, decorated with grotesque carvings of snakes with human heads; the pulpit and stoup, both set on Greco-Roman remains from the Temple of Demeter; 17th-century presbytery paintings by Filippo Paladino; and the altarpieces by Guglielmo Borremans.