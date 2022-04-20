Enna

Overview of town of Enna in central Sicily.

Andrew Montgomery

Overview

Italy's highest provincial capital, Enna stands above the hills and valleys of central Sicily. The town is a dramatic sight, seemingly impregnable atop a precipitous mountain. Inside you'll discover a calm working centre with a handsome medieval core and, cloud cover permitting, some mesmerising views. There's not enough to warrant an extended stay, but it is a great place to escape the tourist pack and enjoy some cool mountain air, particularly in summer when the sun bakes everything around to a yellow crisp.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    Enna

    The Duomo is the most impressive of the historic buildings that line Via Roma, Enna's showpiece street. Built over 200 years after the original Gothic…

  • Lago di Pergusa

    Lago di Pergusa

    Enna

    Surrounded by woodland about 9km south of town is one of Sicily's few natural lakes. It's a popular summer hang-out with a few compact beaches, big resort…

  • Castello di Lombardia

    Castello di Lombardia

    Enna

    One of Sicily's most formidable castles guards Enna's highest point, at the easternmost edge of the historic centre. The original castle was built by the…

  • Rocca di Cerere

    Rocca di Cerere

    Enna

    Just below the entrance to Castello di Lombardia is a huge rock, which was once home to Enna's Temple of Demeter (Ceres to the Romans), goddess of…

  • Museo Archeologico di Palazzo Varisano

    Museo Archeologico di Palazzo Varisano

    Enna

    Enna's archaeological museum houses a good collection of local artefacts (labelled in Italian) excavated from throughout the region, as well as objects…

  • Piazza Crispi

    Piazza Crispi

    Enna

    Just off Piazza Vittorio Emanuele is another small square, Piazza F Crispi, commanding sweeping views over the valley to Calascibetta. The piazza is home…

  • Torre di Federico II

    Torre di Federico II

    Enna

    Secret passageways once led to this octagonal tower, which now stands in Enna's pine-studded public gardens. Once part of the town's old defence system,…

