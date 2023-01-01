Parco Minerario Floristella Grottacalda

Around 15km north of Piazza Armerina are the historic remains of sulphur mining that was active in the region until the mid-20th century. It's now pleasantly verdant and forested, but a poignant reminder of the industry's harsh realities are the black-and-white photographs in the park's interesting museum of child miners forced to work in very dangerous conditions. To get the most out of a visit, join a hike or day trip with Cafeci based in nearby Valguarnera.