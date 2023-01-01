Isola di Mal di Ventre

This bare, rocky island 10km off the coast owes its strange name (Stomach-ache Island) to the seasickness that sailors often suffered while navigating its windy waters. Now uninhabited, it was home to a primitive nuraghic settlement and later used by Saracen pirates. The only people who now visit are holidaymakers keen to search out the beaches on its eastern shores. Maremania is one of several operators running boat tours from Putzu Idu between June and September.