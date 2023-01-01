Built from softly worn sandstone, Chiesa di San Giovanni di Sinis is one of the two oldest churches in Sardinia (Cagliari’s Basilica di San Saturnino is older). It owes its current form to an 11th-century makeover, although elements of the 6th-century Byzantine original remain, including the characteristic red dome. Inside, the bare walls lend a sombre and richly spiritual atmosphere. Find it near the southern tip of the Sinis Peninsula, just beyond the car park at the foot of the Tharros access road.