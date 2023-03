In the centre of the village, the 17th-century Chiesa di San Salvatore stands over a stone ipogeo (underground vault) dating to the nuraghic period. This originally housed a pagan sanctuary linked to the cult of water, and you can still see a well in the main chamber. It was later converted into a Roman-era church, and the dark stone walls still bear traces of 4th-century graffiti and faded frescoes.