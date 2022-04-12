Very different to Pompeii, Paestum’s ruins are smaller, older, more Greek and – crucially – a lot less overrun. Consequently, it is possible to steal some…
Salerno & the Cilento
Salerno may not have the glamorous looks of the Amalfi Coast resorts, but its gritty centro storico (historic centre) is a kind of mini Naples without the mad motor scooters. Anchoring proceedings is an enthralling archeological museum and a Norman cathedral worthy of a city twice the size.
If Salerno isn't grand or old enough for you, head 30 minutes south to Paestum, where some of the world's best-preserved Greek temples stand proud among meadows scattered with wildflowers.
Looming on the horizon is the Cilento region, one of this area’s lesser-known glories, split between a largely undeveloped coastal strip and a mountainous interior famed for its orchids. Both are protected within a little-visited national park where villages have a tangible stuck-in-a-time-warp feel and rough trails lure adventurous walkers who don't mind getting lost.
Explore Salerno & the Cilento
- PPaestum's Temples
Very different to Pompeii, Paestum’s ruins are smaller, older, more Greek and – crucially – a lot less overrun. Consequently, it is possible to steal some…
- Duomo
One of Campania's strangely under-the-radar sights, Salerno’s impressive cathedral is considered by aficionados to be the most beautiful medieval church…
- GGrotte di Castelcivita
The grottoes are fascinating, otherworldly caves that date from prehistoric times: excavations have revealed that they were inhabited 42,000 years ago,…
- TTeggiano
The ancient coil of streets that makes up Teggiano (population 8,100) comprise what is arguably the most dashing of park’s 80 villages. Grafted onto a…
- CCertosa di San Lorenzo
A giant among monasteries, even by Italian standards, the Certosa di San Lorenzo dates from 1306 and covers 250,000 sq metres. Numerologists can get a…
- MMuseo di Paestum
Facing the east side of the ruins, the Museo di Paestum houses a collection of much-weathered metopes (bas-relief friezes). Among these are originals from…
- TTempio di Nettuno
Dating from about 450 BC, the limestone Tempio di Nettuno is the largest and best preserved of Paestum's trio of temples; only parts of its inside walls…
- CCastellabate Beach
Santa Maria’s golden sandy beach stretches for around 4km, which equals plenty of towel space on the sand, even in midsummer.
- BBasilica
The so-called basilica (a temple to the goddess Hera) is Paestum’s oldest surviving monument. Dating from the middle of the 6th century BC, it’s a…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Salerno & the Cilento.
See
Paestum's Temples
Very different to Pompeii, Paestum’s ruins are smaller, older, more Greek and – crucially – a lot less overrun. Consequently, it is possible to steal some…
See
Duomo
One of Campania's strangely under-the-radar sights, Salerno’s impressive cathedral is considered by aficionados to be the most beautiful medieval church…
See
Grotte di Castelcivita
The grottoes are fascinating, otherworldly caves that date from prehistoric times: excavations have revealed that they were inhabited 42,000 years ago,…
See
Teggiano
The ancient coil of streets that makes up Teggiano (population 8,100) comprise what is arguably the most dashing of park’s 80 villages. Grafted onto a…
See
Certosa di San Lorenzo
A giant among monasteries, even by Italian standards, the Certosa di San Lorenzo dates from 1306 and covers 250,000 sq metres. Numerologists can get a…
See
Museo di Paestum
Facing the east side of the ruins, the Museo di Paestum houses a collection of much-weathered metopes (bas-relief friezes). Among these are originals from…
See
Tempio di Nettuno
Dating from about 450 BC, the limestone Tempio di Nettuno is the largest and best preserved of Paestum's trio of temples; only parts of its inside walls…
See
Castellabate Beach
Santa Maria’s golden sandy beach stretches for around 4km, which equals plenty of towel space on the sand, even in midsummer.
See
Basilica
The so-called basilica (a temple to the goddess Hera) is Paestum’s oldest surviving monument. Dating from the middle of the 6th century BC, it’s a…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Salerno & the Cilento
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.