Day Tour to Zermatt and the Matterhorn from Stresa
In the morning we start our journey from Lake Maggiore and make our way through the Ossola Valley before climbing into the Alps over the Simplon Pass. The highest point of the pass is the Belvedere panoramic viewpoint and is where we make our comfort stop. From there you can see 360° views of the Swiss and Italian Alps. Descending the Simplon Pass towards Brig we continue our scenic journey along the Matter Valley towards Taesch and finally Zermatt.Zermatt is pedestrianised so in the village of Taesch we leave the tour bus and take you up to Zermatt on the rack and pinion railway (included). Zermatt itself is at 5,315ft above sea level and is surrounded by some of the most famous peaks in the Alps: the Matterhorn, Monte Rosa, the Gornergrat and no less than twelve “4,000’s” – peaks over 4,000m.Zermatt is a typcal, picturesque Swiss Alpine village and you can spend your free time simply exploring the village, or enjoying a journey up to the Sunnegga plateau on the Mountain Metro (optional). Have a look around the Zermatlantis Matterhon Museum (optional) and don't forget to taste some of the local food! (meals are not included). All whilst enjoying views of one of the most well-known mountains in the Alps: the Matterhorn. In the afternoon we retrace our journey back over the Simplon Pass (with comfort stop) and down towards Lake Maggiore.
Lake Maggiore Isola Bella Hop-On Hop-Off Ferry Tour
With this hop-on hop-off ferry tour you can explore the beautiful Lake Maggiore and the Borromean Islands. The exclusive ferry service travels between Stresa and Isola Bella. This tour allows you to travel at your own pace – you can leave the ferry at any of the islands and hop back on the next ferry when you want to continue.This tour is one of the most used services for reaching the amazing locations of the Borromean Islands and Lake Maggiore. The modern and comfortable ferries take you to the most stunning and characteristic places on Lake Maggiore, the Borromean Islands, and Stresa. Ideal for those who like the freedom to travel at their own pace, this tour allows you to simply relax and enjoy the beauty of the lake.Entrance to the Palace Museum and Gardens is not included in the ticket but we highly recommend visiting.
Private Tour of Borromean Islands from Stresa
The sightseeing tour of the Borromean islands will start in Stresa. The discovery of isola Bella will begin in the 17th-century palace owned by the Borromeo family, where an expert local guide will show you all the interesting rooms on a private tour at your own pace that also includes the famous gardens of isola Bella built on levels. At lunch time you will be able to enjoy a stop at Fishermen's island where some free time for lunch will be available in the picturesque fishermen's village. Your tour guide will then take you on a sightseeing tour of Isola Madre that houses a Renaissance villa and an amazing botanic garden with peacocks and pheasants. Please note that the order of the visits on this tour may change: it could be isola Madre in the morning and isola Bella after lunch stop.
Borromean Islands Hop-On Hop-Off Ferry from Stresa
Make the most out of your day by arriving in Stresa in early morning. The first ferry leaves at 8am and departures continue every half an hour throughout the day until the evening.Step aboard the comfortable ferry and try to nab a window seat if you can. From there, peer out over the breathtaking Lake Maggiore and the forested hills and dramatic mountain peaks that rise beyond the shimmering lake’s edge. You are free to hop on and off the ferry as much as you please, so you can create a sightseeing itinerary to suit your preferences.Choose to stop first at Isola Bella and pay an entrance fee to explore the sumptuous and ornately decorated 17th-century palace that dominates the island. See the home where the noble Borromeo family lived and entertained. Admire tapestries, fine paintings and antique furniture, all displayed in lavishly gilded, rococo rooms. Afterward, wander around the well-tended formal gardens. Look out for the two white peacocks strutting their stuff amidst the fountains, flowers and topiary.When you’re done on Isola Bella, head back to the harbor and catch the next ferry to Isola Madre. Wander through Isola Madre’s English-style gardens at your leisure, strolling among colorful blooms, which include azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias and wisteria. You might also visit the 16th-century villa house on the island, where you can explore a collection of period rooms and an exhibit of small puppet theaters.Use your ferry ticket to continue on to Isola dei Pescatori, the only island that is inhabited year-round. Stop for a bite to eat at one of the island's fish restaurants (own expense) or wander around the quaint fishing village, which retains its old-world charm.Feel free to revisit any of the islands’ during the day as your ticket is valid for as many journeys as you please during the 24-hour period, but be sure to catch the last ferry back to the mainland in early evening.
Group Bus Tour to Lake Orta with Optional Cruise from Stresa
Meet your group and guide to board your tour bus in Stresa after lunchtime. Pickup is available from select Stresa hotels or a central meeting point. Travel to the lakeside town of Omegna where you will have the option to carry on straight to Orta town on the tour bus or take an optional boat cruise to reach Orta via San Giulio's Island.If you have selected the Lake Orta with San Giulio Island option, you will have the opportunity to visit the basilica whose apse dates back to the 9th century. The earliest frescoes date back to the 14th century and are mostly of saints. In the crypt lies the reliquary of San Giulio, complete in his Bishop's robes.Upon arrival in Orta town, take a stroll through the narrow cobbled streets and into the little park hidden behind the town hall. It's a great spot for views across the lake. In the main piazza, climb the steps of the 16th century Palazzo della Communità for a bird's eye view of the square. Enjoy a drink in the square (at your own expense) or head up to the Santa Maria Assunta church. Free time in Orta ranges from 1.5 hours to 2.5 hours depending on whether you decide to take the optional cruise.Later in the afternoon, board the bus to continue through the scenic countryside along the southern tip of Lake Maggiore to reach the giant 115 foot (35m) high statue of San Carlo Borromeo. Return along the southwest shore of Lake Maggiore past stunning villas and views of the Rocca Borromeo castle on the way back to Stresa.
Three Lakes Day Tour from Stresa
A day tour discovering the very best of the Swiss and Italian Lake District.In the morning our Three Lakes tour will take you up the western shore of Lake Maggiore and over the boarder into Switerland. En route you will pass the castles at Cannero which look like they're floating on the lake. Arriving at the northern tip of Lake Maggiore in Locarno we'll leave our lake and head towards Lake Lugano.On Lake Lugano we stop in the cosmopolitan city of Lugano itself where you'll have free time to explore. Don't miss out on the Santa Maria degli Angeli church where there is a beautiful fresco of the Passion. Window shop along the exclusive Via Nassa and have a coffee in the grand Piazza Riforma. Take a stroll along the promenade into the park for views across to Mount San Salvatore from the public park.We travel on towards Lake Como whose sparkling waters surrounded by dramatic mountains. Arriving on the lake just north of Cadenabbia we make a stop there where you can take the chance to visit the terreaced, lakeside gardens of Villa Carlotta. There are over 500 species from giant sequoia to camellias. After travelling down the western shores of Lake Como we stop in Como city where you can visit the cathedral and enjoy an ice cream in the piazza nearby. Como is also famous for its silk so a great place for some souvenir shopping!Our journey back ends with a ride along the southern shores of Lake Maggiore.