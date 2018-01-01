Venice Full-Day Tour from Lake Garda

Depart from the meeting points in the morning on your comfortable tour bus and tour guide. Stop for a short 15-minute coffee break near Soave on the way to Venice. The estimated time of arrival in Venice is 11am.The city of Venice has been for more than a millennium capital of the Republic of Venice and in this regard known as the Serenissima, the Queen of the Adriatic. For urban characteristics and for its artistic heritage, Venice is universally considered one of the most beautiful cities in the world and ranks, along with its lagoon, among the Italian UNESCO World Heritage sites. Upon arrival, with our tour guide hop on a private boat and cross the lagoon to St. Mark's island. Here start the walking tour of the city center with tour guide and headphones (about 40 minutes). You will see many of the city’s most famous landmarks, such as St. Mark's Basilica, the Bridge of Sighs, and the Campanile. Stroll the main streets to the Rialto Bridge and other monuments of La Serenissima. In the afternoon, you will have time to walk in the city center on your own or have a gondola ride. The gondola is without doubt the symbol of Venice. It is unique because of its special features. 280 parts from 8 different types of wood fit together to create a 36-foot (11-meter) boat. A single gondolier at the stern rows this miracle of nautical engineering that seems to greet Venice with a nod, thanks to its asymmetrical hull. Get off the beaten path for a more authentic look at everyday life in the city, or just sit back and people watch in one of the many cafés of Piazza San Marco. A boat will be waiting to take you from St. Mark's Square to the transfer bus at approximately 5:30pm. Return by bus to the meeting points. Arrival between 19:30 and 20:30 (a short stop will be done during the trip).