Dolomites Full-day Tour from Lake Garda
Start the bus tour from your pickup point in the morning. The tour guide who will explain the itinerary, what you'll do on the day and why the Dolomites Mountains are so well known and admired. There will be a short morning stop in the towns of Moena or Cavalese (it will depend on several factors, such as time and weather). These are typical towns where you can enjoy browsing through the many windows of different shops of local products, clothes or craft shops and enjoy a good cup of hot chocolate. After the short visit, the excursion will continue. Arrive at an altitude of approximately 7300 feet (2240m) to Pordoi pass where the most important summit can be admired. From here you will be able to see the famous Marmolada, Sella and Catinaccio summits. There will be free time for lunch and for taking some pictures of this awesome place. In the afternoon the bus will stop at a typical resort in the town of Ortisei, well known for wood carvings. This mountain village is known throughout world by ski lovers for its beautiful wood buildings, church and shops. A nice occasion to buy a souvenir from the Dolomites.After the excursion, return by bus to the starting point. The itinerary may vary depending on the weather forecast and the traffic.
Full-day Lake Garda Tour
Start this full-day (10-hour) tour in the morning at your chosen meeting point, where you’ll be picked up by air-conditioned bus and a tour guide, who will be with your group for the entire day. The excursion is made mostly by bus and includes a public boat trip.Thanks to this excursion, in one day you will be able to see all the countries around the Lake Garda, and to visit with the guide the most famously. There are different tours available for different meeting points. Please be careful and choose the right one!MondayTour available for the country of Toscolano Maderno, Gardone Riviera, Salò, Manerba/Moniga, Desenzano del Garda and Sirmione.This beautiful trip includes a stop for visit the medieval country of Lazise, Malcesine, Riva del Garda and Limone sul Garda. Boat trip from Riva del Garda to Limone sul Garda. Tuesday and Friday Tour available for the country of Torri del Benaco, Garda. Bardolino, Lazise and Peschiera del Garda.This beautiful trip includes a stop for visit Sirmione, Limone sul Garda, Riva del Garda and Malcesine. Boat trip from Limone sul Garda to Riva del Garda.WednesdayTour available for the country of Pai, Castelletto, Brenzone, Malcesine, Torbole, Riva del Garda and Limone.This beautiful trip includes a stop for visit Salò, Sirmione and the medieval country of Lazise. Boat trip from Salò to Sirmione.At the end of the excursion, return by bus and tour guide to your meeting point. All the stops are of at least 1 hour, whereas the boat trip is about 45 minutes long by public ferry.The tour guide will be with you for all the day and give you some historical info conceirning the visited countries!
Venice Full-Day Tour from Lake Garda
Depart from the meeting points in the morning on your comfortable tour bus and tour guide. Stop for a short 15-minute coffee break near Soave on the way to Venice. The estimated time of arrival in Venice is 11am.The city of Venice has been for more than a millennium capital of the Republic of Venice and in this regard known as the Serenissima, the Queen of the Adriatic. For urban characteristics and for its artistic heritage, Venice is universally considered one of the most beautiful cities in the world and ranks, along with its lagoon, among the Italian UNESCO World Heritage sites. Upon arrival, with our tour guide hop on a private boat and cross the lagoon to St. Mark's island. Here start the walking tour of the city center with tour guide and headphones (about 40 minutes). You will see many of the city’s most famous landmarks, such as St. Mark's Basilica, the Bridge of Sighs, and the Campanile. Stroll the main streets to the Rialto Bridge and other monuments of La Serenissima. In the afternoon, you will have time to walk in the city center on your own or have a gondola ride. The gondola is without doubt the symbol of Venice. It is unique because of its special features. 280 parts from 8 different types of wood fit together to create a 36-foot (11-meter) boat. A single gondolier at the stern rows this miracle of nautical engineering that seems to greet Venice with a nod, thanks to its asymmetrical hull. Get off the beaten path for a more authentic look at everyday life in the city, or just sit back and people watch in one of the many cafés of Piazza San Marco. A boat will be waiting to take you from St. Mark's Square to the transfer bus at approximately 5:30pm. Return by bus to the meeting points. Arrival between 19:30 and 20:30 (a short stop will be done during the trip).
Verona Full-Day Tour from Lake Garda
Hop aboard the coach at your prebooked location point in the Lake Garda area. With the rest of your group and guide on board, you’ll relax in air-conditioned comfort on the hour-long journey to Verona. On arrival, set out to explore the city center and discover the sights for which Verona is loved. On a 1.5-hour tour, you’ll see historic squares such as Piazza dei Signori and Piazza Erbe, and admire famous Juliet’s House — the balconied building immortalized in Shakespeare’s works.The guided tour will be made with headphones! The perfect way to listen the guide walking and taking pictures of this awesome roman city! Gaze at the Ponte Pietra, and hear the history behind landmarks like Verona Arena, a Roman amphitheater built in the first century. The arena is a beautifully preserved ancient structure, which is still used for public events today. Other sights you may see include Castelvecchio, and the Scala family tombs. When your city tour finishes, enjoy free time for lunch and perhaps hit the shops along the elegant Via Mazzini. This particularly busy street has become the most important in Verona thanks to the high fashion brands selling there with their local stores, making it an ideal spot for luxury shopping.Then, return to your coach for the journey back to the lakes. Your day trip finishes with a drop-off at your start point between 17:00 and 18:00.
Garda Thermal Park Entry Ticket
Your ticket is valid for one entry to the Thermal Park of Garda, where you can soak in the Thermal Lakes, whirlpools, and baths.The Thermal Park of Garda is a 'unique natural spa' of 13 acres surrounded by rare plants and trees with thermal lakes, swimming pools, a wellness center, and a fitness facility.Villa dei Cedri mineral water originates in large amounts from 2 deep subterranean water-bearing strata (160 and 200 meters depth) at a temperature of 37° and 42° C. In the main lake and in the swimming pool, the temperature of the thermal water is set at approximately 33° C. In the special pools (old tubs), temperatures reach 37°/39° C. In the second lake, the water temperature is around 29°-30°.
Boat Tour of Garda Island from Sirmione
Hop aboard your sightseeing boat in Sirmione and cruise onto the calm waters of Lake Garda with your guide. Widely considered among the prettiest spots in all of Italy, Lake Garda is home to rolling vineyards and breathtaking views, with colonial history dating back centuries. During your 1.5-hour cruise, take in top attractions such as Greek-American soprano Maria Callas’ villa and the ancient Roman Grottoes of Catullus. Cruise gracefully around the San Biagio Island and Garda Island, and gaze over the Gothic-Venetian palace and beautiful lawns for which the region is famous. Drift beneath the mighty Rocca di Manerba, where sheer cliffs plummet down to the lakeside, and upgrade your tour to enjoy a refreshing aperitif on Garda Island. After completing your tour of the lake, admire the impressive Castello Scaligero and the attractive canal ways on route back to your starting point in Sirmione.