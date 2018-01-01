Cremona private guided walking tour with the Violin Museum

Meet your guide next to the famous Violin Museum and discover the most representative and beautiful sites around the old town. The itinerary starts with a visit to the Cathedral with its sixteenth-century fresco cycle in the central nave, the great Baptistery in Romanesque style, the famous Torrazzo (the highest masonry bell tower in Europe), the Town Hall with beautiful frescoed rooms and the Militia Lodge. The tour then continues with a pleasant walk in the so-called district of luthiers to see the places where the famous Stradivari lived. Follow your guide and visit some historical shops in Via Solferino, then walk through the paved Roman road where you can observe up-close two important remains of "cardo" and "decumano" streets, which are situated approx. 4 feet from street level. Towards the end of the guided tour, head back to the Violin Museum for a visit with an audio-guide. You'll be fascinated by the five centuries old violin-making tradition in Cremona, by the instruments, and the stories you'll discover inside the museum.