Palazzo Martinengo Cesaresco

This 17th-century palace houses two separate museums, and it makes a worthwhile detour while exploring Brescia's historic sites. The Brixia Light Box (admission free) has an audiovisual projection that recreates in a rather dramatic fashion the ancient Roman forum during the Flavian dynasty. Displays of archaeological fragments round out the exhibition. Palazzo Martinengo's other galleries (admission €10) host excellent art exhibitions, showcasing works by well-known painters and sculptors from Italy and abroad.