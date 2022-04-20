Brescia

Piazza della Loggia

The largest of the four great Eastern Lombard towns, Brescia is also the most Roman of the quartet. Indeed, the settlement known in antiquity as Brixia guards the most important Roman ruins in northern Italy. Backing them up is a huge monastic complex founded in the 8th century, a museum dedicated to a marathon car race and not one but two cathedrals residing side-by-side in the main square.

  • Santa Giulia

    Santa Giulia

    Brescia

    You could spend a whole day in this monster of a museum housed in an ex-monastery and still have plenty left for another visit. Those with limited time…

  • Brixia Parco Archeologico

    Brixia Parco Archeologico

    Brescia

    Brescia’s impressive archaeological complex cleverly reconstructs the city’s Roman past from fragments first discovered in the 1820s. It consists of three…

  • Piazza della Vittoria

    Piazza della Vittoria

    Brescia

    Perhaps beautiful is not the word but this nonetheless fascinating piazza is a leftover of Il Duce's dreams of grandeur. Designed by Marcello Piacentini…

  • Museo Mille Miglia

    Museo Mille Miglia

    Brescia

    The original Mille Miglia (Thousand Miles) ran between 1927 and 1957 and was one of Italy's most legendary endurance car races – it started in Brescia and…

  • Palazzo Martinengo Cesaresco

    Palazzo Martinengo Cesaresco

    Brescia

    This 17th-century palace houses two separate museums, and it makes a worthwhile detour while exploring Brescia's historic sites. The Brixia Light Box …

  • Duomo Vecchio

    Duomo Vecchio

    Brescia

    The most compelling of all Brescia's religious monuments is the 11th-century Duomo Vecchio, a rare example of a circular-plan Romanesque basilica, built…

  • Castello

    Castello

    Brescia

    Set in a salubrious park atop a hill, Brescia’s impressive castle is a great place for aimless wandering (early mornings are best), soaking up views and…

  • Piazza del Foro

    Piazza del Foro

    Brescia

    Back in the first century AD, the Piazza del Foro was the centre of civic and religious life in Brescia (Brixia). You can see a few fragments – including…

Latest stories from Brescia

The walking route between Bergamo and Brescia

Hiking

Hike between Italy’s capitals of culture on a new trail

Apr 27, 2023 • 2 min read

