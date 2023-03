Set in a salubrious park atop a hill, Brescia’s impressive castle is a great place for aimless wandering (early mornings are best), soaking up views and absorbing a tangible sense of history (information boards explain the details in three languages). There is no entry fee unless you want to peruse the two museums housed in the fortifications. Torre Mirabella, the main round tower, was built by the Viscontis in the 13th century.