Welcome to The Italian Riviera
Anchored beside the region's best natural harbour is noble Genoa. Known as La Superba (the Superb One) to biased locals, it's a city that ruled over one of the finest maritime empires in medieval Europe. Fanning out on either side is the Riviera (western 'Ponente', eastern 'Levante'), including the Portofino peninsula, along with legendary Cinque Terre.
This is both a deeply historic destination and a fabulously in-the-moment pleasure-seeking one, where you can explore lavish palazzi or humble village churches and then simply swim, eat, walk or stare at the sea.
Top experiences in The Italian Riviera
The Italian Riviera activities
Private Cinque Terre Trekking Tours
Trek begins at 8:30 a.m. from the train station in Riomaggiore. Walk through the village of Riomaggiore and learn about the amazing history Walk up above the village overlooking the harbor and see the castle and the many churches of Riomaggiore and you will have views of the closed Via dell 'Amore below.Continue climbing up the terraces, learning how the grapes were cultivated in the past and present and overlook of the Village of Manarola with views of the entire region of Cinque Terre including Groppo and Volastra (the less known villages of Cinque Terre)You will be walking through vinyards and passing idyllic homes nestled into the hillside and walk through a forested area until reaching the Sanctuario in Volastra, when you will stop for a quick lunch in Volastra. Continue onto the #6 trail to see Corniglia in the distance and an optical illusion when looking the village of Manarola. Walk through Olivegroves down into the village of Manarola. After that, there will be a short train ride to Vernazza when you will then walk around the back of the village, learning about the flood of 2011, walking through small alleyways down towards the harbor.There will be time for a stop for Gelato and take pictures. A short train ride will take you to the Beach resort town of Monterosso. Walk along the boardwalk which runs parallel to the beach. Visit beautiful churches and walk around the old town of MonterossoCatch the boat back to Riomaggiore
Cinque Terre Pesto Making, Boat Tour, Lunch from La Spezia
Take a short train ride into the heart of the Cinque Terre, riding through the picturesque scenery to Cinque Terre. Take a moment to enjoy the stunning surroundings before walking the short distance to the location. Next, don your apron and get a hands-on experience in the ancient art of making pesto the traditional way. Once the pesto is finished, sit down to enjoy the fruits of your labor served on local breads, olives, salami, and cheeses. Also enjoy a sampling of the famous local white wine.Next, walk down to the harbor for a comfortable boat trip to enjoy the coastline of the Cinque Terre. Arrive at the village of Vernazza, known as one of the original fishing villages on the Italian Riviera. The tour will officially end here, where you have the opportunity to enjoy some free time to explore the ancient village, take a swim, or for the more adventurous a hike along one of the walking trails. Alternatively. you can return with the guide on the train to La Spezia station.Your guide will supply all guests with a Cinque Terre pass, this gives you access to the walking trails and also the train pass to explore further villages. This also saves up to an hour waiting in line to purchase the card.
Cinque Terre Sailing Day Trip from La Spezia
Make your way to La Spezia port in the late morning. Meet your expert skipper and step aboard a sailboat for your 7-hour Cinque Terre sailing adventure.Drift away from the port along the Gulf of La Spezia, also called the Gulf of Poets for all the famous poets who came to northern Italy’s Liguria region, such as Lord Byron. Pass the villages of Portovenere and Lerici and the islands of Palmaria and Tino.Then veer west along the famous coastline of Cinque Terre, the ‘Five Lands' — a rugged portion of the Italian Riviera comprised of five postcard–worthy villages: Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore. Admire the craggy coast and terraced hillsides dotted with colorful villages, all part of Cinque Terre National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Cinque Terre towns are mostly inaccessible by car, but you’ll get a breathtaking panorama of all the highlights from the best vantage point: the water. In front of Vernazza or a similar scenic spot, pause to enjoy a light lunch spread of local specialties, such as focaccia bread with anchovies and olives, paired with Italian wine (See Itinerary for sample menu ). Continue sailing along the Cinque Terre coast, stopping again to take a dip and swim in a protected marine area. Sit back and relax on your way back to La Spezia, or take the reins and learn how to sail with the help of your skipper. Your day trip concludes when you arrive back at La Spezia port in the early evening.
Genoa City Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Famous for its history as a rich and powerful trade centre in Europe, Genoa has a multitude of treasures hidden down tiny alleyways, excellent cuisine and beautiful sights, such as the Ducal Palace or Via San Lorenzo.Hop off at the first stop, Piazza Caricamento, where pastel buildings cover steep hillsides above the long, curving waterfront. This striking cityscape can be admired from a variety of viewpoints during the tour of this fascinating city.Next, get on the Bigo, a panoramic lift which offers you the chance to have a 360-degree overview of the city, the historical centre and the sea - you might even catch sight of Corsica. Your Genoa tour allows you to hop on and off as many times as you like aboard the open-top, double-decker bus. Get on and off at eight stops throughout central Genoa and see all of the city’s top attractions. Please see the itinerary section below to view the list of stops. The tour departs every 60 minutes from each stop. The tickets are valid for 48 hours from first use.You can hop on and off to discover the city at your own pace. Take a stroll through Via Garibaldi and admire the impressive baroque buildings, or visit the Aquarium, one of Genoa's proudest attractions, where you can admire sharks and dolphins up close.
Genoa Shore Excursion: Genoa City Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Have you always wanted to follow Christopher Columbus’ trail? When you’re in port in Genoa, you can do just that and discover this magnificent city, famous for its history as a rich and powerful trade center in Europe. Genoa has a multitude of treasures hidden down tiny alleyways, excellent cuisine and beautiful sights, such as the Ducal Palace or Via San Lorenzo.Hop off at the first stop, Piazza Caricamento, where pastel buildings cover steep hillsides above the long, curving waterfront. This striking cityscape can be admired from a variety of viewpoints during the tour of this fascinating city.Next, get on the Bigo, a panoramic lift which offers you the chance to have a 360-degree overview of the city, the historical center and the sea – you might even catch sight of Corsica.Your Genoa tour allows you to hop on and off as many times as you like aboard this open-top, double-decker bus. Get on and off at eight stops throughout central Genoa and see all of the city’s top attractions. Please see the itinerary section below to view the list of stops. The tour departs every 60 minutes from each stop. The tickets are valid for 48 hours from first use.You can hop on and off to discover the city at your own pace. Take a stroll through Via Garibaldi and admire the impressive baroque buildings, or visit the Aquarium, one of Genoa's proudest attractions, where you can admire sharks and dolphins up close.This excursion is located within a 10-minute walk of the cruise port, so you determine the time you return to your ship in Genoa. Please allow yourself ample time to enjoy the excursion and ensure your timely return to the port. This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.
Cinque Terre Kayaking Trip from Monterosso
Pack your own lunch snacks (own expense) and travel independently to the start point in Monterosso for your 5-hour kayaking tour.On arrival, get a safety briefing from an experienced kayak guide, put on your provided lifejacket, and run through instructions for paddling your craft.Once you’re ready, hop into your single or double kayak and set off with your guide on the crystal waters. While the route can sometimes be challenging, the trip is aimed at all levels of experience, whether you’re a first-time or seasoned kayaker.Admire the views from the sea and paddle into the Cinque Terre Protected Marine Area as you work your way around the spectacular cliffs.As you paddle along at a leisurely pace, soak up the awe-inspiring scenery, and watch for dolphins and seabirds — cormorants and gannets are frequent visitors to this stretch of coast.Round the cliffs, and drink in the gorgeous views of the terraced hills and coastal village of Vernazza. Then, continue to Guvano beach, an idyllic bay clasped between two headlands.Pull up on the pebbles and enjoy some well-deserved down time. Refuel with any snacks or drinks you’ve brought with you, top up your tan or take a dip in the turquoise seas.Afterward, return to your kayak and paddle on to another Cinque Terre gem, the pastel-colored port town of Corniglia. Then, if you and the rest of your group wish, head further south to the villages of Manarola and Riomaggiore before circling back to Monterosso.Otherwise, take a look around the immediate area in your kayak or enjoy more time ashore before making your way back to Monterosso, where your tour ends.Sunset Option (2.5 hours):On board of your kayak, depart from Monterosso and enjoy the sunset, when the sea is less crowded and everything is quieter. Paddle towards Vernazza to discover its cliffs and caves, swim in the crystalline water, and stop at a waterfall spring.Then experience a real aperitivo in a quiet cove accessible only by sea with local organic wine and focaccia from Liguria. Your tour will conclude at your original departure point.