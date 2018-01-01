Cinque Terre Kayaking Trip from Monterosso

Pack your own lunch snacks (own expense) and travel independently to the start point in Monterosso for your 5-hour kayaking tour.On arrival, get a safety briefing from an experienced kayak guide, put on your provided lifejacket, and run through instructions for paddling your craft.Once you’re ready, hop into your single or double kayak and set off with your guide on the crystal waters. While the route can sometimes be challenging, the trip is aimed at all levels of experience, whether you’re a first-time or seasoned kayaker.Admire the views from the sea and paddle into the Cinque Terre Protected Marine Area as you work your way around the spectacular cliffs.As you paddle along at a leisurely pace, soak up the awe-inspiring scenery, and watch for dolphins and seabirds — cormorants and gannets are frequent visitors to this stretch of coast.Round the cliffs, and drink in the gorgeous views of the terraced hills and coastal village of Vernazza. Then, continue to Guvano beach, an idyllic bay clasped between two headlands.Pull up on the pebbles and enjoy some well-deserved down time. Refuel with any snacks or drinks you’ve brought with you, top up your tan or take a dip in the turquoise seas.Afterward, return to your kayak and paddle on to another Cinque Terre gem, the pastel-colored port town of Corniglia. Then, if you and the rest of your group wish, head further south to the villages of Manarola and Riomaggiore before circling back to Monterosso.Otherwise, take a look around the immediate area in your kayak or enjoy more time ashore before making your way back to Monterosso, where your tour ends.Sunset Option (2.5 hours):On board of your kayak, depart from Monterosso and enjoy the sunset, when the sea is less crowded and everything is quieter. Paddle towards Vernazza to discover its cliffs and caves, swim in the crystalline water, and stop at a waterfall spring.Then experience a real aperitivo in a quiet cove accessible only by sea with local organic wine and focaccia from Liguria. Your tour will conclude at your original departure point.